Troopers searching for Dodge Ram suspected in Butler County hit-and-run

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Butler County are asking for help from the public in a hit-and-run investigation.

Troopers are trying to locate a dark colored Dodge Ram they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash around 6 a.m. on State Route 356 and Fisher Road around 6 a.m.

The truck will have heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the crash or the truck should call the Butler barracks at 724-284-8100 and ask to speak with Trooper Mihelic.

