Tropical Storm Ophelia may bring light rain into region Saturday evening

PITTSBURGH — Tropical Storm Ophelia is moving into the Carolinas this morning, spreading heavy rain and wind into the mid-Atlantic. Western Pennsylvania will be on the back edge of this storm, which means only light rain is expected at worst this weekend. Plenty of dry air will keep most of the measurable rain east of Pittsburgh and into the Laurel Highlands. The highest chance for showers will come late today and into Sunday morning.

We’ll be fighting clouds most of the next five days, with highs most days not getting out of the 60s. Another weak system early next week could spread in some light, scattered showers Tuesday and Wednesday but more nuisance rain than anything else.

