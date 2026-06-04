Truck catches fire in local fire department’s parking lot

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck caught fire in a local fire department’s parking lot on Thursday.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says the fire was reported in the 300 block of Davis Avenue in Shaler Township at 2:30 p.m.

In a social media post, the Cherry City Volunteer Fire Co. said it responded to a vehicle on fire in its parking lot on the Kohler Street side.

The department shared surveillance video of the fire, which appears to be in the bed of a pickup truck, and crews extinguishing it.

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