Truck driver hurt in 2023 McKnight Road crash reunites with paramedics who saved him

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One year after a near-fatal crash between a box truck and a PRT bus on McKnight Road, the driver of the truck met with the people who saved his life.

“They didn’t think I was going to make it,” Christopher Plunkett said. He was driving that truck in the early morning hours of March 27, 2023.

Wednesday, he met with paramedics and firefighters who responded to the crash.

“The driver of the box truck was heavily entrapped and entangled,” Gary Lynch said. He’s a paramedic with Ross/West View EMS. “We knew he was in pretty bad shape and time was not our friend that morning. We had to work quickly. Work together.”

“It was an important day for me to come here and say thank you for saving my life,” Plunkett said.

He and his family talked with first responders and even toured an ambulance.

“I wanted to say how lucky he is to be alive and I’m happy he is ‘cause I love him,” Plunkett’s young daughter Sophia said.

“It’s really special. It’s not something that happens very often when we get to see the other side of the emergency,” Lynch said.

Plunkett still has recovering to do and is facing multiple surgeries. If you’d like to help financially, you can find more information here.

