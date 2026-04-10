Truck rolls over in Armstrong County near interchange

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck rolled over near an interchange in Armstrong County on Friday.

An Armstrong County 911 supervisor says no one was injured in the crash, which was reported at 10:06 a.m.

According to the Manor Township Volunteer Fire Co., the crash happened on the State Route 422 bypass coming from the Route 85/66/28 intersection. The bypass was temporarily closed.

PennDOT and 911 confirm that controlled traffic was getting by around noon.

Photos shared with Channel 11 showed a truck on its side, with its load spilled onto the roadway.

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