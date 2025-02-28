Truck smashes hole into house in Butler County

CALLERY, Pa. — A truck punched a hole into a house in Butler County.

Butler County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 1300 block of Mars-Evans City Road in Callery at 8:40 p.m.

Investigators said a pickup truck had crashed into a house.

The truck sustained heavy damage to its front and its airbags were deployed.

Crews were making repairs and hanging a tarp to protect the inside of the building as a rainstorm moved in.

An ambulance was called to the scene but no serious injuries were reported.

