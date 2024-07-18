‘A true hero’: Vigil held to pay tribute to life, legacy of man killed at Trump rally in Butler

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People from Butler County and beyond gathered Wednesday night at Lernerville Speedway in Buffalo Township for a night of songs, prayer, and stories, paying tribute to the life and legacy of Corey Comperatore.

“It’s a time of collective mourning. Time that we can grieve. Time that we can get together. Time that we can support one another,” said pastor John Neyman, from SonRise community church in Sarver.

“The community is so broken. Our hearts go out to the Comperatore family,” said Comperatore family friend Kelly McCollough, who helped organize the vigil. “They’re completely broken. They are exhausted and broken.”

Comperatore died Saturday diving to protect his daughters from gunfire at former President Trump’s rally at the Butler Farm Show Grounds.

“He did what a good father would do, he protected those he loved. He’s a true hero,” said Corey’s friend Dan Ritter.

Ritter and other friends described Corey as a man of faith who always put his family first.

“It’s family first, then it was his faith, then it was his freedom with this country that he loved,” Ritter told the crowd Wednesday.

“Corey was so good with his family and always smiling, always positive. His glass was always half full. Always,” added friend Jeff Lowers.

As the community grapples with Corey’s loss, many aim to do it together.

“There’s unity in togetherness. I’m hoping together, we can begin to try and understand and heal from this tragedy,” McCollough said.

