Trump authorizes fundraiser for people hurt, killed in shooting at Butler County rally

PITTSBURGH — Former President Donald Trump has authorized a fundraiser to collect donations for the people hurt or killed in an apparent assassination attempt at his rally in Butler on Saturday.

Trump’s campaign national finance director, Meredith O’Rourke, created the GoFundMe on Saturday night. As of 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, more than 3,000 people made donations.

“President Donald Trump has authorized this account as a place for donations to the supporters and families wounded or killed in today’s brutal and horrific assassination attempt. All donations will be directed to these proud Americans as they grieve and recover. May God bless and unite our nation,” the description on the page reads.

Trump was injured when shots were fired at the rally, eventually issuing a statement on Truth Social confirming he was shot with a bullet and said that it pierced the upper right part of his right ear.

The Secret Service confirmed a spectator was killed, and two others were critically injured. A spokesperson with Highmark Health confirmed that the two injured are being treated at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Agents also confirmed that they killed the shooter, who the FBI identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park.

