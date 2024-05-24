TSA prepared for busy Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is the official start of summer travel.

The Transportation Security Administration is prepared for the highest passenger volumes the agency has seen at airport security checkpoints nationwide during this summer’s travel season.

“In close coordination with airport, airline and travel partners, we are more than ready to handle this summer’s increased travel volumes,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in a news release. “We are also continuing to deploy state-of-the-art checkpoint technology that increases security effectiveness, efficiency and enhances the passenger experience and our retention and recruitment numbers are the highest they’ve ever been.”

The TSA expects Friday to be the busiest day for travelers, with about 3 million passengers expected to move through checkpoints Friday and about 18 million passengers through May 29.

The lines at Pittsburgh International Airport were already building early Friday morning.

TSA advises that travelers have their boarding passes and IDs ready and available.

Channel 11′s Lonni Rivera has more tips to speed the process along -- NOW on Channel 11 Morning News.

