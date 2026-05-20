Tucker Arensberg adds 19 in West Virginia, including 13 lawyers

PITTSBURGH — Almost nine months after opening its first West Virginia office, one of Pittsburgh’s largest law firms has gone from a single attorney to 14 at that office in one fell swoop.

Tucker Arensberg on Monday said it has added 13 litigators plus six staff members to its Charleston location, boosting its presence in the adjacent state and enhancing capabilities across a wide range of practice areas.

Joining Tucker Arensberg as shareholders are Drannon Adkins, Chris Ferro, John Fuller, Wendy Greve, Jordan Herrick, Jacob Layne, James Muldoon, Evan Olds, Lori Streets Muldoon and Jennifer Tully.

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