Tuesday to see mild temperatures return, air quality warning from Canadian wildfire smoke

Hazy sunshine and mild temperatures will return Tuesday as our stretch of dry weather continues. Smoke from Canadian wildfires could reduce visibility at times later Tuesday afternoon and evening and impact air quality. Tuesday will be a Code Yellow Air Quality day, which means that extremely sensitive people may wish to limit their time outdoors.

Warmer, more humid weather will settle in Wednesday with high temperatures pushing into the mid to upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Heat index readings could creep above 90 under mostly sunny skies.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms return Thursday.

Air quality Forecast

