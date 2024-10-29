Turtle Creek man accused of shooting Monroeville police officer federally charged for robberies

PITTSBURGH — A man accused of shooting a Monroeville police officer several times in January after a reported armed robbery has been federally indicted.

The Department of Justice says a federal grand jury indicted Jamal Brooks, 33, of Turtle Creek, on Tuesday. He’s facing charges of Hobbs Act robbery, carjacking and firearm violations.

The 18-count indictment alleges Brooks committed multiple violent crimes between Jan. 3, 2023, to Jan. 2, 2024. Some of those alleged crimes include robbing businesses in the greater Pittsburgh area, two carjackings and possessing and brandishing a gun.

Brooks is a previously convicted felon and cannot possess a gun. This is the second time he’s been accused of having a gun as a felon. The last time was in 2019, and the charge resulted in a 17-month sentence.

If convicted, Brooks faces a total sentence of no less than 63 years in prison and could be sentenced to life. He also faces a fine of up to $4.5 million.

