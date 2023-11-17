Local

Two critical Steelers starters return to practice

By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Titans Steelers Football Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) makes a catch past Tennessee Titans cornerback Tre Avery (23) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson missed his team’s first practice session of the week with a thumb injury sustained in last Sunday’s 23-19 win over the Green Bay Packers, but it does not appear that he is going to let it keep him out of this Sunday’s AFC North battle with the Cleveland Browns.

Johnson was back at practice on Thursday, taking his usual spot as the first receiver in the line of reps as the team went through individual drills.

Johnson was able to return to the game against the Packers, finishing with one catch for 17 yards on a season-low four targets. He missed practice on Wednesday, but it doesn’t seem that the injury will keep him from playing with his return to work on Thursday.

