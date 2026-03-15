Two people facing charges, another injured after crash on Fort Duquesne Bridge

PITTSBURGH — A crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge resulted in a person being taken to the hospital and two others facing charges.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers were called to the bridge at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Troopers say a vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-279 toward the bridge, where two other vehicles were heading north.

The first vehicle collided with the second, which then collided with the third.

Troopers say the driver of the first vehicle fled the scene on foot and was arrested about six to seven hours later by Pittsburgh police near the 31st Street Bridge.

PSP identified that driver as Lindsay Kleeman, 45, of Butler. She is charged with failure to maintain a single lane of traffic.

The second driver is identified as 33-year-old Chaquan Jackie of Pittsburgh. He is charged with DUI/unsafe driving.

The third driver was taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately available.

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