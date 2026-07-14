Two tech companies take space in Bakery Square

PITTSBURGH — Two artificial intelligence companies are preparing to take up office space in Bakery Square.

The East Liberty development has emerged as a hub for tech startups, with owner Walnut Capital and policy group the AI Strike Team spearheading a push to brand the space and surrounding Penn Avenue corridor as AI Avenue. Now, Bakery Square Office Three is set to add two new tenants.

The first, Jacobian, has taken 5,500 square feet. A medtech startup developing an AI imaging platform for radiologists, Jacobian was established last year when German company Smart Reporting acquired the aforementioned platform from 3Mspin-off Solventum. The company is dual headquartered in Munich, Germany, and Pittsburgh.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group