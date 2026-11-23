HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two Western Pennsylvania employers have received the 2026 Governor’s Award for Safety Excellence in recognition of their workplace safety and injury prevention efforts.

Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Nancy A. Walker presented the awards Wednesday during ceremonies at the Bettis Laboratory Site of the Naval Nuclear Laboratory in West Mifflin and Songer Services in Canonsburg.

The two facilities represent half of the four employers statewide chosen for this year’s honor. State officials commended the managers, employees and labor unions at both operations for maintaining low injury rates through joint hazard identification, risk management and workplace safety training.

“Governor Josh Shapiro and I believe that every Pennsylvania worker deserves to return home safely at the end of the day, and that starts with employers who make safety a priority and employees who have a voice in creating safer workplaces,” Walker said. “Bettis Laboratory and Songer Services demonstrate what’s possible when management, workers, and union partners work together to identify risks, prevent injuries, and build a culture where safety is everyone’s responsibility. Their commitment sets a strong example for employers across the Commonwealth.”

Based in West Mifflin, Bettis Laboratory employs nearly 3,000 engineers, scientists, technicians and support personnel.

Operating since 1949, the facility develops naval nuclear propulsion technology and supports the operation of naval reactors. The site earned the safety distinction after investing in equipment upgrades, enhanced protective measures and on-site emergency response services, alongside employee-led safety committees, recognition programs and ongoing training.

Bettis Laboratory Site Director Matt Drewen highlighted the role of internal collaboration in maintaining facility standards across the site.

“Our mission – to continually develop and maintain the Navy’s nuclear fleet — fundamentally depends on the safety and health of every person on this site. I am very proud of our mission and the work that we do, but I am especially proud to work at a place where safety is prioritized every single day,” Drewen said. “Our Site Safety Council has been instrumental in building a culture of awareness, education, and ownership – that safety is an every day, every person responsibility.”

Songer Services, founded in 2003 and based in Canonsburg in Washington County, operates as a heavy industrial contractor specializing in complex maintenance, construction and critical outage services. The union contractor works in partnership with building trades unions and maintains an internal safety program known as Make Accidents Preventable, or M.A.P., alongside ongoing employee training.

Songer Services Chief Executive Officer Gregg Preteroti credited the company’s craftspeople and union partners for achieving the milestone in a demanding industrial field.

“Winning the Governor’s Award for Safety Excellence is a tremendous honor and a direct reflection of the dedication of our craftspeople, safety leadership, supervisors, and union partners. Every day our crews work in a high-risk heavy industrial environment across the country, with a strong focus right here in Pennsylvania,” Preteroti said. “Safety isn’t just a priority for us – it’s the foundation of how we operate. We’re proud of the partnership we have with our union leadership, who stand with us to protect our people and deliver work safely. This recognition belongs to every man and woman who shows up and goes home safely.”

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