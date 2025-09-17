Ugly stretch continues for Pirates; Cubs clinch playoff berth by completing sweep

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Wednesday’s series finale between the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park featured two divisional foes heading in polar opposite directions to end the year.

With an 8-4 loss, the Pirates (65-88) have dropped 11 of 12, while the Cubs (88-64) ensured they will be part of the National League playoff picture with a celebration to follow in the visitor’s clubhouse.

How We Got There

Key Moment

Dansby Swanson reached on a Yohan Ramírez (1-3) throwing error in the sixth and advanced to third on a throwing error from catcher Joey Bart. He scored the go-ahead run on a Michael Busch sacrifice fly and the Cubs later scored two more in the inning.

