ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) — Chaotic United Nations climate talks in Turkey couldn’t reach an overarching agreement on Sunday because of disagreements over whether to mention the fossil fuels that cause global warming.

Expectations had already been low heading into the two-week negotiations, but discussions about explicitly including fossil fuels — the chief cause of global warming — and other issues including money proved irreconcilable.

The talks, called COP31, continued without a main agreement known as a cover decision. The meeting had already made progress on smaller issues that nibbled at the process and the warming problem and continued to go on after the failure on the cover decision.

Any pact approved at the talks has to be by a near-unanimous consensus. Several countries and the 27-nation European Union said they couldn’t accept the final proposal from the joint Turkish-Australian leadership that didn’t mention fossil fuels.

A considerably larger number of nations said that consensus on something was more important and accepted the decision, often reluctantly. Russia and Saudi Arabia pushed to keep fossil fuels out of the document.

“It’s unconscionable that we would have a climate act that makes no reference to fossil fuels,” Irish Climate Minister Darragh O’Brien said on behalf of the EU at the climate talks, which ran nearly 48 hours overtime at the Turkish resort town of Antalya.

For most of the first 25 years of the United Nations climate talks, outcomes didn’t explicitly mention fossil fuels, until three years ago.

That’s when in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates a groundbreaking agreement called for “transitioning away from fossil fuels,” but since then there’s been no explicit mention of fossil fuels. The Turkish-Australian proposal recalled the Dubai deal entirely, but that wasn’t enough for many nations and environmental groups.

Adding to the disagreement was the fact that the draft included explicit language and a goal for carbon capture and storage for industrial polluters, which many nations and activists said would run against efforts to reduce overall emissions.

“The failure of this COP to deliver ambitious, fair, science-based outcomes falls squarely on the shoulders of richer nations, petrostates, and the disgracefully incompetent duo of the Turkish and Australian COP presidents,” said Rachel Cleetus of the Union of Concerned Scientists.

As the proposed deal fell apart in the plenary session, Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum, the president of COP31, was absent, leaving it to Elchin Allahverdiyev of Azerbaijan to announce the failure.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to reach agreement on a cover decision. And that’s disappointing, very disappointing,” said Australia’s Chris Bowen, the president of negotiations in the unusual joint leadership.

Bowen said the explicit call in the Dubai agreement to wean away from coal, oil and natural gas that cause climate change is still in force: “Transition away from fossil fuels in the real world is happening. It’s happening. It’s happening at speed and it’s irreversible.”

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