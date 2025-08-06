Undeclared allergens lead to voluntary limited recall of Friendly’s Cookies & Cream ice cream

A popular regional ice cream brand is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of its product because of undeclared allergens.

Friendly’s Ice Cream issued a recall for 324 cartons of its 48 fl. oz. Cookies & Cream ice cream because of undeclared soy and wheat.

Officials say the ice cream was mistakenly packaged in Friendly’s Vanilla Bean ice cream cartons with a Cookies & Cream lid. It has a best by date of 11/26/25.

Anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat can have a serious, life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled ice cream.

Friendly’s says the recalled product was distributed to retail stores in Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania. No other Friendly’s products are affected by the recall.

No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported at this point.

Anyone with the recalled ice cream can return it to their place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact the company by calling 800-587-2259.

