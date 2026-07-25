Union members rally in Downtown Pittsburgh, say a building’s janitorial positions were eliminated

PITTSBURGH — Union members rallied Friday outside the former Alcoa building in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Members of the Service Employees International Union say all union janitorial positions at the Regional Enterprise Tower have now been eliminated.

Union leaders say the jobs once provided family-sustaining wages, health insurance and pension benefits.

Workers and supporters gathered to send a message to the building owner, arguing Downtown redevelopment shouldn’t come at the expense of longtime workers.

“These property managers that are involved in this situation they could fix this problem easily,” said Steve Kelly, assistant area lead, 32BJ SEIU. “They have the power to do the right thing, and they are choosing not to.”

The rally comes just days before Pittsburgh City Council’s final vote on a new Downtown funding and revitalization plan, scheduled for Tuesday.

The union says they want to see amendments in that plan to protect union workers.

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