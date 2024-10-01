Local

Union members for Washington County Housing Authority on strike

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Teamsters Union members for the Washington County Housing Authority are on strike.

Teamster 585 on Facebook said the contract for 32 clerical and maintenance workers expired at midnight on Oct. 1.

Principal Officer of Teamsters Local 585 Harold Close said negotiations have been ongoing and the only sticking point is over wages.

The post said the union has unanimously rejected the Authority’s last best offer and, in that rejection, informed it of their authorization to strike.

