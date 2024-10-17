Union nurses rally outside Western Psych, threatening to strike

PITTSBURGH — Union nurses rallied outside Western Psych on Wednesday night after delivering an open letter to UPMC.

They are threatening to strike unless UPMC addresses what they say is a “spiraling mental health crisis.”

Nurses at UPMC Western Psych say they want UPMC to do the right thing: hire more nurses and expand access to mental health resources.

Until recently, there were 28 beds in Western Psych’s Center for Autism and Developmental Disorders Unit. Now, the unit is down to 11 beds and the wing devoted to children and adolescents has been shut down.

There’s been a high turnover rate with many of the nursing positions remaining unfilled.

Union nurses say that is hurting patient care.

On top of that, the union points to UPMC’s CEO who has made more than $10 million a year, and a new $50 million luxury jet the health care giant recently leased.

The rally comes after they voted unanimously to authorize a strike if necessary- demanding better pay to retain and attract new nurses.

It’s a call supported by Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato.

“You see people at their worst, you deserve to be thanked,” Innamorato said. “You deserve to be safe and you sure as Hell deserve to be paid.”

UPMC responded with a statement saying:

“UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital is committed to supporting our employees, patients and community. We are working with union representatives to reach a fair and equitable agreement for all parties involved. We remain committed to respecting the process and bargaining in good faith.”

SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania represents the nurses.

Their previous contract expired on Sept. 30. The union says UPMC has rejected many of their proposals.

