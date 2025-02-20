Union representative concerned Wilkinsburg police staffing shortages poses serious safety issue

A community police force is being pushed to the brink by staffing shortages.

“I believe they are at critical status right now,” said Carl Bailey.

It’s a critical problem, according to Bailey. He is part of the union that represents Wilkinsburg Police officers. He said the department is severely understaffed and is down to eight working officers. It’s budgeted for 23.

“I can’t remember the last time they’ve had 20. It’s been a long time. Hopefully, they get someone down there before someone gets hurt. I don’t want to see any officer, any citizen, get hurt from the lack of police presence,” Bailey said.

Bailey sent a letter to the borough president over a year ago – saying it was brought to the union’s attention that the department lost several officers due to retirement and resignations and by the end of 2024, the station could have under 10 officers. He mentioned it creates a safety issue for officers and the community. Channel 11 asked Bailey if he thinks it’s impacting response times.

“It has to be,” he said. “If I lived there, I would be concerned.”

Then last August, Bailey sent a letter to the mayor about the shortage, saying some officers are working 16 to 18-hour shifts. The letter states the borough squandered the opportunity to retain and recruit personnel because of the actions of the chief. Bailey said he never got a response.

He says the staffing issue is affecting neighboring departments.

“Edgewood or Pittsburgh they shouldn’t have to answer Wilkinsburg routine calls because Wilkinsburg doesn’t have the manpower,” Bailey said.

Bailey said the department even had to shutter its detective division because there’s not enough officers.

“I think they should be advertising, hiring people as soon as they possibly can. Go to the police academy to see if there’s anyone there that aren’t already hired and get some officers there,” Bailey said.

The Wilkinsburg Police Chief Ophelia Coleman said many police departments are short-staffed.

The Wilkinsburg Mayor Donae Comans said, “Staffing shortages in law enforcement are not unique to Wilkinsburg—they are a challenge being faced by our neighboring communities and in departments nationwide. We do have a detective, and we are actively working to recruit and hire officers. With a few new officers joining after passing background checks. We also have a new partnership with the county to support more officers to complete their next academy class. We will have several recruits going through who will join the Wilkinsburg Police force when they are done. Public safety remains a top priority in our borough, and we are committed to ensuring our community is protected.”

