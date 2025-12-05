Union workers stuff PRT buses at toy drive in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Union workers came together in Pittsburgh to “Stuff the Bus” with toys this holiday season.

Local union and elected officials all came out to the IBEW Local #5 hall in the South Side to fill two PRT buses with holiday gifts and gift cards to give to families in need.

They say events like this are all about helping people being able to give back to each other.

“We’ll always been in the business of people. nothing makes us prouder than to see a child smile. we’re committed to our neighborhoods and this is just another aspect of that,” President of Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council Darrin Kelly said.

The drive was able to stuff two buses on Thursday and 20 total for the drive.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group