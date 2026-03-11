Uniontown Area School District decides to keep Franklin Elementary School open for next school year

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The Uniontown Area School Board announced that there will not be a vote to close Franklin Elementary School next week and the school will remain open for the next school year.

Channel 11 showed you this video of Franklin Elementary School students chanting “save our school” at their Christmas concert in December.

Now, after months of parents attending school board meetings and presenting the board with a petition saying they would take legal action if the school was closed.

The school board president read a statement at Monday night’s work session meeting saying they believe more needs to be done before they make a decision.

“Due to the realities of time and restraints, certain legal requirements, and ongoing discussions, we feel that we are not in a position to close Franklin School prior to the start of the 2026/2027 school year. We understand what this means to the community, the students, the staff, and everyone else that is a part of it. We believe that there is more that needs to be done and taken into consideration before any actions are taken,” Superintendent Don Rugola said.

Rugola goes on to say that the school district is still facing financial challenges and that it is important for them to come up with a long-term plan. He says that the plan will not focus on a single school or community because their responsibility is to the Uniontown Area School District as a whole.

While parents are excited, they say they will not give up the fight to save the school for good.

