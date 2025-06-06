Uniontown Driver License Center to close for much of next week

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The Uniontown Driver License Center will be closed for renovations during much of next week.

Located at 855 North Gallatin Ave., the center will be closed from Tuesday to Saturday so renovation work can be completed, PennDOT officials say. It will reopen as normal on June 17.

“As part of the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to enhancing customer experience, we’re making important upgrades to our Uniontown location,” said Kara Templeton, PennDOT driver and vehicle services deputy secretary. “While we understand the renovations may cause a temporary inconvenience, we’re expanding services at our Waynesburg center to ensure uninterrupted access to driver licensing services.”

PennDOT’s Uniontown employees will be temporarily assigned to the Waynesburg Driver License Center at 1164 Willow Drive, officials say.

During renovations, the Waynesburg center will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Photo services will be available throughout that period.

Customers with a scheduled driving exam at the Uniontown center will be contacted and offered the same exam date and time at the Waynesburg center, officials say.

You can find a complete list of driver license and photo center locations and their hours of operation by visiting www.pa.gov/dmv.

