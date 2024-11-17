Uniontown Elks Lodge hosts veterans for free dinner

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A local Elks Lodge celebrated veterans with a free dinner on Saturday.

Jerry’s Catering provided food at the Uniontown Lodge for around 70 people.

“If it wasn’t for our veterans, we wouldn’t be able to live in the country that we live in today. Not only the vets in Uniontown, but our Elks Lodge and every Elks across America would like to thank all the vets in our country that served,” Charlie Marcinko said.

This was the 11th year that the Elks Lodge hosted this veterans dinner.

