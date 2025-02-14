Uniontown man accused of sending lewd photos to teen, trying to meet her sentenced to prison

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A Fayette County man has been sentenced to prison for sending inappropriate messages and photos to a teen girl on social media, the Attorney General said.

Attorney General Dave Sunday said Derek Allen Reed, 35, of Uniontown was arrested in June 2023 at a pre-arranged location.

Reed was accused of contacting a 15-year-old girl and sending her lewd images before arranging a meeting for what he thought would be a sexual encounter.

He pleaded guilty in November.

“This case is yet another alarming example of how social media can be used by predators to harm and exploit minors,” Attorney General Sunday said. “In this case, the child had the courage to record the online chatter and tell her mother, who contacted police.”

Reed was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison.

