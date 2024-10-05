Uniontown man facing child porn charges thanked officers for ‘wakeup call’ during arrest

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A Uniontown man is facing child pornography charges.

Court documents say police received a cyber tip in September that led to the discovery of dozens of images on a cloud-based storage provider.

The images were traced back to Teddy Bowers Jr., 24, of Uniontown.

Police executed a search warrant at Bowers’ apartment on Thursday. At least 30 child pornography images were found on his cell phone.

Before being put in handcuffs, court documents say Bowers told police, “Thanks for the [expletive] wakeup call.”

When he talked to police, Bowers allegedly said he knew child pornography was illegal and admitted to using a Russian website to view the photos.

Bowers is charged with 50 counts of child pornography.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group