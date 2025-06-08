Unique memorial honoring long-time Ross Township business owner built along McKnight Road

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A unique memorial has been set up in Ross Township to honor a long-time business owner who died.

Bob Colosimo died last year. He owned a trucking company.

A tri-axle flat-bed truck made completely of stone has been assembled along McKnight Road to honor him.

The stone was provided by The Barn Landscape Supply, a business Colosimo started with his son David.

The Barn Landscape Supply said they hope the model will stand the test of time for years to come.

