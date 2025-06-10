United Steelworkers International demands details on U.S. Steel-Nippon Steel partnership

United Steelworkers International is demanding more details from United States Steel Corp. over the partnership with Nippon Steel Corp. that was greenlighted by President Donald J. Trump in a recent visit to U.S. Steel’s Irvin Plant in West Mifflin.

There haven’t been many confirmed details about what is in the partnership and how it differs from the $14.9 billion proposed acquisition that included $55 a share in cash to stockholders when the deal was struck Dec. 18, 2023. The deal was later canceled Jan. 3 by then-President Joe Biden. Trump revived the prospects for the deal soon after his administration took over, announced a second Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) review and then announced in late May the partnership.

The lack of detail irked USW, whose international president, David McCall, has continuously opposed the deal. McCall has said the international union doesn’t have the details and wasn’t consulted; the Mon Valley Works local union leadership had broken with the union to support the U.S. Steel (NYSE: X) merger with Nippon Steel and now the partnership.

