University of Pittsburgh announces wrestling schedule for 2025-2026 season

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh and head coach Keith Gavin have announced the 2025-26 season schedule, marking the final season at the Fitzgerald Field House. The Panthers have exciting home matches against NC State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

The Panthers kick off their season on Nov. 1 with a dual meet at Navy, followed by participation in the Navy Classic on Nov. 2. The November schedule includes a home dual against Princeton on Nov. 14 and a notable non-conference match against Iowa in Iowa City on Nov. 21.

In December, Pitt will travel to face Lehigh on Dec. 5 and Maryland on Dec. 13, while hosting Bucknell on Dec. 7 and Edinboro on Dec. 20. The team will conclude the year at the Midlands Championship on Dec. 29-30.

The new year begins with back-to-back home matches, starting with an ACC matchup against Virginia Tech on Jan. 9 and the Backyard Brawl with West Virginia on Jan. 16. The Panthers will then hit the road for conference matches at Duke on Jan. 18, North Carolina on Jan. 30, and Stanford on Feb. 13 or 14. February will see Pitt hosting NC State on Feb. 6 and Virginia on Feb. 20.

The Panthers’ roster boasts returning ACC champions Dayton Pitzer and Mac Stout, both ranked in the top 10 of their weight classes according to InterMat’s preseason rankings as of Sept. 5. Additionally, Pitt returns six of their eight NCAA qualifiers and has added a freshman class ranked No. 11 nationally by MatScouts.

