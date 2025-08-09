University of Pittsburgh expecting influx in first-year students, some Oakland residents nervous

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh is expecting a significantly larger first-year class than in previous years. Some Oakland neighbors say they are nervous about the influx.

The large number of first-year students has had an obvious impact on housing, but now we are hearing how the influx of students could affect the Oakland community.

“It’s a big group. They’re going to have to up security because look at the times we live in,” said James Fitzgerald, who lives in South Oakland.

“I just hope they’re prepared…with housing, with amenities, with grocery stores,” said Fitzgerald

According to a recent University Times article, applications to Pitt increased by 9% compared to last year. If enrollment were to do the same, that would put first-year enrollment near 5,000 students -- close to 2021’s record-setting class.

A University of Pittsburgh spokesperson released a statement saying, “The University of Pittsburgh anticipates a new first-year class on the Pittsburgh campus that is significantly larger than last year. Final numbers, including a breakdown by school, will be available after the fall census at the end of September.”

Neighbors said that, if not in the first year, the numbers will be felt in the future years as students move off campus.

“Eventually, they will gravitate throughout Oakland, South Oakland, North Oakland, and run into Carnegie as well,” Fitzgerald

But some, like Groceria Merante, who have been in Oakland for over 40 years, said they are excited.

“Hopefully it’s good for us, and hopefully they like Italian food and they learn how to cook,” said Filomena Merante, owner of Groceria Merante. “I am confident that the Pitt police force has it under control.”

The first year move-in date is set for August 17th.

