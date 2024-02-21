Unknown odor causing concern in South Hills, Mon Valley

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — An unknown strong odor is causing concern throughout many communities in the South Hills and Mon Valley.

The Jefferson Hills fire chief said it’s a big mystery. Every day in the past week or so, the chief said many people have called his department, complaining they smell gas in the evenings or early mornings. Danielle Yerkey has smelled it too.

“It’s very concerning. We don’t want to be breathing the gas and we have animals and kids. It’s a really nice community,” Yerkey said.

The fire chief said this is a widespread issue.

“We are receiving calls in Jefferson Hills. I know Glassport, West Mifflin, Pleasant Hills, Clairton, all those local fire departments have been chasing the same odor as we have,” Jefferson Hills Fire Chief Brian Chalfant said.

So far, the chief said they have not been able to determine the cause of the smell and no gas has been detected.

“That’s not good because I was worried about when I smelled the gas what happened in Plum,” said Yerkey.

Right now, local fire departments are all working with local agencies to try to track down the source.

“There’s something definitely going on in the area. We have been in contact with US Steel, EQT, People’s Gas, Columbia Gas and everyone is checking their systems and telling us everything is checking out okay, but when the gas representative showed, up they smell the gas too but we just can’t pinpoint the issue,” Chief Chalfant said.

The fire chief said if you think you smell gas, call 911 so your local fire department and gas company can check it out to see if there’s any issue.

