Upcoming Heinz Hall concert blends boy band hits with full symphony orchestra

PITTSBURGH — An upcoming performance at Heinz Hall will relive the golden age of boy bands like never before.

Organizers say “A Boy Band Symphony” with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is a groundbreaking live concert experience that fuses your favorite boy band hits with the grandeur of a full symphony orchestra. The show reimagines nostalgic hits from the 1990s and early 2000s, like “Bye Bye Bye,” “As Long As You Love Me” and “I Do (Cherish You).”

It also features members of some beloved boy bands: Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees and Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town.

The show is scheduled for April 7 and tickets are already on sale. Click here for more information or to get tickets.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group