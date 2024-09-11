Local

UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation launches $200M fundraising campaign

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation launched a comprehensive fundraising campaign on Tuesday.

The money raised will be used to advance clinical care, accelerate research, elevate the patient and family experience and address health disparities.

The overall goal for the fundraiser is $200 million, which is the largest fundraising effort in the hospital’s history.

So far, $147 million has been raised. Now, the foundation is reaching out to the public for help.

“Today we are calling on our community to put a child’s future first and join us in supporting this moment,” Rachel Petrucelli, the foundation’s president, said.

