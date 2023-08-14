UPMC Children’s Hospital opens Pediatric Behavioral Health Walk-In Clinic

PITTSBURGH — UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, in collaboration with UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital, has opened a pediatric behavioral health walk-in clinic where patients up to age 18 can be seen for behavioral health concerns.

Therapists and psychologists are available to see patients for targeted behavioral health assessments from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays at UPMC Children’s Hospital Pediatric Behavioral Health Walk-In Clinic, located on the third floor of the main hospital.

Along with a parent or guardian, children and teens can walk in and receive same-day care, with no appointment required to have a one-time therapeutic intervention and connect the patient to behavioral health resources.

“As the new school year begins, many children and teens can be stressed, anxious, or even struggling with their classes, which can cause parents to worry,” said Abigail Schlesinger, M.D., clinical chief of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Integrated Care at UPMC Western and UPMC Children’s. “We are here to help families through this and during any period of their child’s life. This clinic will offer support and partner with the child’s existing care team to continue providing safe resources at home and in the community.”

The walk-in clinic does not replace Psychiatric Emergency Services and is not appropriate for children who might need to be hospitalized. Individuals who are experiencing an extreme mental health crisis are encouraged to seek immediate medical attention at PES in UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital or at the nearest emergency department.

