UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh opens state-of-the-art heart institute

PITTSBURGH — It was a big week at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

On Thursday, officials cut the ribbon at the brand-new UPMC Children’s Heart Institute.

The state-of-the-art facility will advance heart care for kids and provide lifelong support for those with congenital heart conditions.

Officials say the new space will expand innovation and hope for patients and their families.

“With our Heart Institute, we have one goal in mind,“ said Diane Hupp, the president of Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. ”That goal is to ensure every child and patient that comes through our doors receives expert pediatric care with compassion and kindness and service."

The institute cares for patients from Pittsburgh, across the country and all around the world.

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