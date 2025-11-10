UPMC to close narcotics addiction treatment program

PITTSBURGH — UPMC is closing its narcotic addiction treatment program.

A UPMC spokesperson says UPMC Western Behavioral Health has to vacate the program’s location on Penn Avenue by the end of the month. And, despite a months-long search, an alternative location could not be secured.

So, the spokesperson says UPMC made the difficult decision to close the program.

“We recognize the impact this change may have on our patients and their families, and we are committed to ensuring a smooth transition,” the spokesperson’s statement says in part.

UPMC is working to connect patients with other trusted service providers to maintain uninterrupted access to medication and support. The company is also working to help find impacted staff members other jobs within UPMC.

