UPMC hosting drive-thru flu shot clinic in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPMC is holding an event to help people get their flu shots.

A drive-thru flu clinic will be held at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex at 8000 Cranberry Springs Drive in Cranberry Township on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Adults and children ages four and older are welcome.

The first 50 people who visit will get a pass for a free ice-skating rink session at the sports complex. Those passes include entrance to the rink and skate rental coverage.

Click here for more information from UPMC.

