UPMC prepares for heavy weekend snowfall, encourages people to stay safe by staying home

PITTSBURGH — Local hospitals are ready for what comes their way during this weekend’s major winter storm.

Even during a snowstorm, the care must go on, and UPMC has been prepping for a winter blast for days.

UPMC said it has even learned some tips for handling emergencies in the snow from its colleagues up in Erie.

“We are well prepared. We have teams that are ready and organized for what staffing needs might be, and we have our maintenance men on call,” Senio Vice President of UPMC Tami Minnier said.

As officials, city and county-wide, encourage residents to stay home and hunker down during the weekend storm, UPMC is making it easier for patients to avoid unnecessary travel.

“We have proactively called many of our patients who are scheduled for Monday for diagnostic and said, ‘Hey, do you wanna come in Tuesday so you can stay home and be safe?’” Minnier said.

She encourages others to heed the warnings about dangerous conditions and bitter temperatures.

“If you have health conditions and don’t need to be out, stay home. Today is not the day to become a snow shovel warrior,” Minnier said.

On Sunday, taking it easy might be the best medicine.

