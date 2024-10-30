UPMC to raise starting rate for nurses in Pittsburgh hospitals

PITTSBURGH — UPMC will be raising its compensation for bedside nurses with at least a bachelor’s degree within its Pittsburgh urban-core hospitals.

The starting rate for a nurse with a four-year bachelor of nursing degree is going up and will be $41.75 an hour for bedside nurses in 2027 compared to $40 an hour for its non-bachelor of science degree nurses. In marketing material aimed at potential and current nurses, UPMC said an unnamed “local competitor” had starting hourly rates of $41 for BSN nurses and $40 an hour for non-BSN nurses. There will also be an increase in 2025.

Maribeth McLaughlin, UPMC’s chief nurse executive, told the Business Times in an interview that the increase in starting hourly rate shows the commitment the health system has to provide the best working environment and best economic package for nurses in the region.

