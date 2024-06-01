UPMC sells 5 senior living facilities to New York firm

PITTSBURGH — UPMC has divested senior living facilities in the region, including Heritage Place in Squirrel Hill, the second large-scale transaction regarding the system’s elder care facilities since December.

The buyer was WeCare Centers, a Cedarhurst, New York-based provider of senior living, skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation services. It has 10 facilities in New York and Pennsylvania, including the existing WeCare at Penn on West Street in Pittsburgh as well as WeCare at Rolling Meadows in Waynesburg.

UPMC transferred ownership of Heritage Place in Squirrel Hill, Sugar Creek Station in Franklin, and three centers in New Castle: Jameson Care Center, Jameson Place and Avalon Place in New Castle.

