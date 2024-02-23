UPMC St. Margaret earns recognition for nursing excellence

ASPINWALL, Pa. — UPMC St. Margaret announced it has earned recognition for meeting rigorous standards for nursing excellence.

The hospital received a Magnet Recognition granted by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

UPMC said this is the fourth time the hospital has received the recognition, which is an accomplishment less than 5% of hospitals nationwide have achieved.

“This recognition represents our nursing staff’s continued commitment to providing excellent care at UPMC St. Margaret,” said president, UPMC St. Margaret, Dave Patton. “We are proud to offer the highest quality of care in the communities we serve and applaud our incredible staff for their continued dedication.”

Only 9.4% of U.S. health care organizations have achieved Magnet recognition, which is considered the highest honor and gold standard for nursing excellence, as well as a significant factor when the public evaluates health care organizations, UPMC said.

“We are so proud to receive word today from the ANCC about our Magnet redesignation,” said advanced clinical education specialist, magnet coordinator, UPMC St. Margaret, Jennifer Hicks. “It not only demonstrates the teamwork and dedication of our staff, but also signifies to our patients that we are committed to excellence and quality.”

UPMC St. Margaret was the first UPMC hospital to achieve the recognition in 2009. It went on to receive it again in 2014 and 2019.

Other UPMC hospitals that have earned the recognition are UPMC Presbyterian, UPMC Children’s Hospital, UPMC Passavant, UPMC Community Osteopathic, UPMC Hamot, UPMC Harrisburg, UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, UPMC Shadyside and UPMC West Shore.

