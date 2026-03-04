UPMC swings to $286M operating income after loss in 2024

PITTSBURGH — UPMC rebounded in 2025 with $286 million in operating income after a $211 million loss in 2024.

The Pittsburgh-based nonprofit posted $33.56 billion in revenue for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, the highest in its history. That compared to $29.87 billion in 2024. UPMC’s fourth-quarter and full-year results were posted on its website.

Revenue included $13.01 billion in net patient revenue, $17.6 billion in insurance enrollment revenue and $2.9 billion in other revenue.

