UPMC Washington expands pediatric emergency care services with UPMC Children’s Hospital

WASHINGTON, Pa. — UPMC Washington has expanded its pediatric emergency care services through a partnership with UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The partnership ensures children in Washington County and surrounding areas have access to specialty care when in the emergency department, UPMC officials say.

With the new affiliation, pediatric patients at UPMC Washington’s emergency department can connect with more than 400 physicians across 33 subspecialties at UPMC Children’s for follow-up appointments. Appointments can be scheduled before patients and their parents leave the emergency department.

UPMC Washington providers can now communicate with UPMC Children’s emergency medicine physicians through 24/7 phone consultations.

Washington Hospital became UPMC Washington in June 2024, and officials say this expansion is another development in its affiliation with UPMC Children’s Hospital.

“Our affiliation with UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh empowers our team to deliver the right care, in the right place, at the right time for every pediatric emergency patient,” said Brook Ward, president of UPMC Washington. “Our emergency department is staffed by clinicians specially trained in pediatric care and equipped with the necessary resources, ensuring children of all ages receive the high-quality, timely treatment they need.”

“UPMC Children’s is proud to grow in this community — delivering trusted care for kids, right where families live,” said Diane Hupp, president of UPMC Children’s Hospital. “The need for pediatric services has increased in Washington County, reflecting both a direct response to community needs and UPMC’s ongoing commitment to expanding essential specialty care services locally.”

