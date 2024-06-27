UPMC’s Friday layoffs part of 1% announced in late April

PITTSBURGH — About 100 UPMC employees were laid off Friday as part of the same round of cutbacks that were announced in late April.

UPMC confirmed the layoffs had happened, but not the number. A source told the Business Times that there were about 100 employees who had been cut in this latest round.

“These were not additional reductions, but were included in the 1% workforce reductions previously announced in April and deferred due to contractual provisions,” a UPMC spokesperson told the Business Times on Tuesday.

