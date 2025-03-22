Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh holds gala to recognize people improving local communities

PITTSBURGH — The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh held its “Leadership Awards Gala” on Friday.

The event celebrates people who work to keep their communities strong and vibrant.

This year’s honorees included: LaTrenda Leonard Sherrill, Donta Green, Latasha Wilson-Batch, Charlie Batch, Daniel Onorato and Marimba Milliones.

Several of the Urban League’s “Youth Leadership” program members also attended. They were recognized for their school work and program attendance.

The CEO said it’s a moment to honor the past and look forward to the future.

“We celebrate the memory of Ronald H. Brown, who was the first Black commerce secretary, who did a lot to empower communities and create opportunities for folks but, also, we celebrate great people who continue that tradition. [The] people who really help uplift the Black community who help marginalized communities in the region,” CEO Carlos T. Carter said.

This was the 29th year fro the leadership awards.

