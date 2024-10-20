Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh hosts ‘Party at the Polls’ to address election ballot issues

PITTSBURGH — The National Urban League was present at the P3 Party at the Polls Fest hosted by the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh on October 19 and 20.

According to the release, the P3 Party at the Polls Fest was a free weekend-long outdoor celebration of voting, political action and community building. The event aimed to emphasize the importance of voter registration and understanding out voter options.

President Carlos T. Carter, President & CEO of the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh, highlighted the need for voter to know where their polling places are, to familiarize themselves with the candidates and to cast their votes.

Early voting in Pennsylvania ends on October 29 and the last day to register to vote is October 21.

