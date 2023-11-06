Local

U.S. Steel to lay off 105 at Pittsburgh service center

By Paul J. Gough, Pittsburgh Business Times

U.S. Steel sign (Pittsburgh Business Times)

PITTSBURGH — United States Steel Corp. will lay off 105 IT employees at its Pittsburgh service center.

The Pittsburgh-based steel manufacturer disclosed in a WARN notice filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry that it planned to begin the layoffs at its 1509 Muriel St., Pittsburgh, office beginning Jan. 2, 2024 and continuing periodically.

The move was confirmed by U.S. Steel.

